Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials in Idaho have reported delays in contract tracing, and have not been able to accurately report the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state as residents refuse to cooperate among a surge of infections.

The Idaho Statesman reported the recent surge is not only straining underfunded, understaffed and overworked public health district employees, it also has slowed their ability to track the virus’ spread throughout the state.

With contact tracing backlogged, Idaho’s reported case numbers are lower than reality.

Central District Health had logged 23,343 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,693 probable cases in Ada County as of Thursday.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health had 135 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho Monday. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 10,414. Out of the 10,414 cases, 9,194 have recovered from COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 152 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 124 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 14 in Fremont, 24 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 67 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 1,080 active cases. You can view more HERE.