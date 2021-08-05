BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The leaders of some of Idaho’s largest health care providers warned residents Wednesday coronavirus cases again are again threatening to overwhelm hospitals and primary care clinics as cases climb statewide.

The top medical officials with Primary Health, St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System urged people to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an online news conference.

Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says the number of positive coronavirus tests his clinic is seeing is comparable to January.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The health experts attributed the increase to the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

The post Idaho health leaders warn of surging COVID virus numbers appeared first on Local News 8.