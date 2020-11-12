Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick has issued an opinion this week ordering no jury trials, whether criminal or civil, will begin in Idaho courts before January 4, 2021. The order will not effect any deadlines in any existing pretrial orders.

Justic Burdick took the action to address the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases, foster public safety, and mitigate against spread of the disease. He said the court recognized the substantial resources being expended despite the high incidence rate.

The Court defined the term “commence” as the first day members of a jury would be required to physically appear at a courthouse or designated facility.

In the interim, the Court encouraged participation in alternative dispute resolution procedures, including the use of senior judges, until December 31, 2020. Those options can be furnished wihout cost to the parties by the Idaho Supreme Court.

You can read the full court order here.