BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating allegations that three young athletes were hazed by fellow football players at a southwestern Idaho high school.

In a prepared statement released Monday, Payette Sheriff Andy Creech said his office is investigating a complaint alleging 11 members of the Fruitland varsity football team hazed three junior varsity players by taking them to an island, tying them to a fence and shocking one with a dog collar before releasing them.

Neither Fruitland High School Principal Marci Haro nor the school’s athletic director and vice principal Scott Hammond could be immediately reached for comment.

The post Idaho high school football hazing complaint investigated appeared first on Local News 8.