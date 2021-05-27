IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After participating in a rigorous 48-hour cybersecurity competition, the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation has named 10 Idaho high school students as national cyber scholars.

The students, along with several finalists, were awarded more than $67,000 in combined college scholarships and professional training opportunities.

National cyber scholars

Austin Li – Centennial High School, Boise, Idaho

Karina Hansen – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Kaleb Jennings – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Zoe Johnson – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Raymond Kalwarf – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Collin Morgan – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Wyatt Nilsson – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Spencer McConnell – Timberline High School/Dennis Technical Education Center, Boise, Idaho

Renata Russell – Gem Prep Online, locations throughout Idaho

Scott Osmundson – Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, Idaho

Finalists

Alison Russell – Hillside Junior High School, Boise, Idaho

Nathan Peck – Compass Academy, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Two additional Idaho students chose to remain anonymous

More than 30,000 students across the country sought to qualify for the national competition, with just 5,000 students advancing to the finals. Idaho’s newly anointed scholars are among the best 600 high school students in the country.

Each national scholar was awarded a $2,500 college scholarship and an invitation to participate in the Cyber Foundations Academy, a multi week training and certification course. Finalists were also awarded access to the academy. The awardees include:

“Recent national events have shown the increasingly important role cybersecurity plays in our society,” said Jennifer Jackson, INL’s K-12 STEM program manager. “We’re very proud to support Idaho students in their passion for learning in fields like cybersecurity that will be vital in coming years. The incredible results in these competitions this year demonstrate that we really do have the best and brightest right here in Idaho.”

