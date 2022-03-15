BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A major Boise hospital has gone on lockdown after far-right activist Ammon Bundy urged supporters to go the facility to protest of a child protection case involving a family friend.

St. Luke’s Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown Tuesday afternoon and began diverting incoming patients around 1:30 p.m.

Bundy released videos earlier in the day warning that if an acquaintance’s young child was not returned to the family after a hearing Tuesday afternoon, organizations he called patriot groups would take action.

Bundy then asked people to swarm the hospital, saying child protection workers were poised to move the baby from the hospital to a foster home.

