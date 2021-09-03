BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The House Ethics Committee is officially recommending the Full House of Representatives censure Priscilla Giddings.

They also recommend she be removed from her seat on the House Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

The ethics investigation began after Representative Giddings exposed an alleged victim’s personal information online.

“All the evidence was that you don’t disclose the name of a person who has filed a complaint, a whistle blower type complaint, which is essentially what this is,” Rep. Julie Yamamoto said.

The House Ethics Committee was investigating former Representative Aaron von Ehlinger at time.

An intern reported he had raped her.

The Ethics Committee said revealing that woman’s identity may be construed as retaliation, could lead to bullying and can cause such a chilling effect that future victims do not come forward.

They also said Giddings was evasive, combative and not forthright in her sworn testimony.

“We need to hold ourselves to that higher standard that says we are going to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Representative Gannon said.

“As far as the way we conduct ourselves and the message we bring to the public, maintaining as I said before the public trust and the integrity of the body and being honest to a fault,” Dixon said.

The House of Representatives would need to be called back into session to vote on this recommendation.

House Speaker Scott Bedke would have to make that decision.

You can read the full report HERE.

