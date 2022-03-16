BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a resolution that characterizes The New York Times’ “1619 Project” as a divisive reeducation campaign about slavery that causes shame.

The resolution approved Tuesday with a 54-10 vote and no Democratic support also promotes former President Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission aimed at “patriotic education” in schools but that historians have rejected as political propaganda.

The Idaho Senate approved the resolution last month.

Trump established the commission in September 2020 to rally support ahead of that November’s general election.

President Joe Biden in an executive order shortly after taking office disbanded the commission and withdrew its report.

The Idaho resolution doesn’t have the force of law, but expresses the wishes of lawmakers.

