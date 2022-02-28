BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the House have approved exempting some government cybersecurity records from public disclosure in a measure backers say is needed to thwart terrorist attacks.

The House voted 48-20 on Monday to approve the bill that would exempt disclosing the nature, location and function of cybersecurity devices, systems or programs used by a government entity.

Republican Rep. Dustin Manwaring says exempting those records from Idaho’s Public Records Act is needed because nation-states are attacking government systems and they could use public records to aid in those attacks.

Only Republican lawmakers opposed the bill, some citing their concerns it could allow unfettered spying on citizens.

