BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Thwarted in passing a bill to fine and jail librarians for checking out “harmful” material to minors, Idaho House Republicans have passed a resolution to form a group to study the matter.

The House voted 57-7 Friday to approve the resolution to create the group comprised of House members, a member of the Idaho Library Association and the state librarian of the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The House earlier this month with no Democratic support approved a bill to fine and jail librarians if they allowed minors to check out “harmful materials,” but the bill failed to get a hearing in the Senate.

