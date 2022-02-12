BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A local baseball team is being recognized in the Idaho Legislature.

The Idaho Falls Bandits won the American Legion’s World Series twice in a row, first in 2019 and again in 2021. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.

On Friday, Idaho Falls Representative Barbara Ehardt read a resolution she wrote in honor of the team.

The resolution was passed with a unanimous vote and it now goes to the Senate for approval.

Idaho Falls Representative Barbara Ehardt introduced the concurrent resolution in the Idaho House chambers Friday morning.

