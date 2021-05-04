BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Three pieces of legislation intended to curb the authority of an Idaho governor during declared emergencies passed the House on Tuesday.

Lawmakers passed the three bills that combined are watered-down versions of previous legislation Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed. Lawmakers plan to recess without officially adjourning, potentially coming back to deal with possible vetoes next week, assuming the Senate approves the measures.

The bills combined are intended to limit an Idaho governor’s ability during declared emergencies to alter laws, prevent gatherings and limit people from going to work.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Lawmakers are angry at actions Little took last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order as COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

Unlike the previous measures, the latest bills do not insert the Legislature into the decision-making process during declared emergencies. The latest measures also don’t put time limits on restrictions associated with emergency declarations.

The previous bills that Little vetoed would have allowed a governor to declare an emergency and extend it past 60 days, but only to ensure federal funding. Both of those earlier bills would also have required any restrictions accompanying a governor’s order to expire after 60 days unless renewed by the Legislature.

The post Idaho House tries again to limit governor’s emergency powers appeared first on Local News 8.