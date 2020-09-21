Outdoor Games

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Fish and Game officials are reporting some hunters and anglers are finding faded licenses and/or tags but in much smaller numbers than in the past.

Officials said you can prevent fading by not storing licenses and tags in a plastic sleeve.

The problem is not widespread, and the culprit appears to be plastic holders causing the ink on some licenses and permits to fade.

Fish and Game enforcement officers are aware of the situation and are prepared to assist hunters and anglers if they discover their license or tag is faded while they’re in the field.

People are encouraged to check their licenses and tags, and anyone who finds one faded can get a free replacement by:

Bringing your faded licenses or tags to any regional Fish and Game office

Mailing your faded license and tags to a Fish and Game office along with a note requesting they be replaced, along with your first and last name and date of birth. Be sure to include your return mailing address

You are encouraged to request duplicates sooner, rather than later. There is no charge to receive replacements; however, they cannot be issued without first returning the faded items.

If you harvest an animal and then discover a faded tag, cut two notches in the tag and write the month next to one notch and date next to the other, then sign the tag, which will validate it.

As added insurance, you can also photograph you licenses and tags, which will show proof of which items they purchased and also assist Fish and Game staff who are assisting with faded tags.

For questions, call a regional Fish and Game office or email licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.