BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Victim Services Award from the Idaho Victim Witness Association.

Representatives from the Victim Witness Association and the Idaho Crime Victims Compensation Program presented the award to task force members during a ceremony at the Idaho Capitol on Nov. 12.

Victim witness coordinators in the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office nominated ICAC in August based on the group’s work to protect young victims. ICAC was selected as the 2021 award winner this fall.

The nomination noted ICAC works “tirelessly to help some of the most vulnerable victims in Idaho. With social media and other internet outlets allowing predators easier access to children who are naïve to some of the dangers that lurk in the world, it’s comforting to know that ICAC is working behind the scenes to make sure we hold those who choose to take advantage of innocence accountable, while protecting future victims from harm.”

The ICAC Task Force is a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies who investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children. The ICAC Unit, which oversees the Task Force, is housed in the Office of Attorney General’s Criminal Law Unit.

“ICAC makes Idaho safer so our children and grandchildren have every opportunity to flourish,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “It’s a high calling but very difficult work. I’m thankful to the men and women of ICAC for committing their professional lives to something so noble. They’re incredibly deserving of this honor.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

