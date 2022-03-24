BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) are inviting parents and educators to an online seminar to help raise awareness about the risks children can face in the digital world.

The “Digital Dangers: Helping Idaho Adults Protect Children Online” program will take place virtually on April 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. MDT. The seminar will be streamed live via YouTube.

Presenters will introduce adults to the risks that young people face when they’re online. It will also include a presentation on the mental health effects of unhealthy digital habits as well as a presentation from a federal attorney who prosecutes sexual predators. ICAC will also provide resources that can be used beyond the virtual event.

Presenters include:

Chris McCormick, Idaho ICAC Commander

Mark Dalton, Idaho ICAC Investigator

Dr. Noreen Womack, Pediatrician

Kassandra McGrady, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho

In 2021, ICAC investigators opened 815 investigations and made 53 arrests. The number of cybertips the unit receives continues to grow. While outreach and education have historically been part of ICAC’s work, the ability for investigators to hold their normal in-person seminars was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Protecting kids from sexual predators is the most important work my office does,” Wasden said. “Part of the solution to this problem is making Idaho adults aware of the dangers our children and grandchildren face. Our goal with this event is to arm parents and educators with the information they need to help protect children so as to stem the tide of these heinous crimes.”

The event will be recorded and archived for viewing by those who can’t attend live. Questions can be submitted by email during the seminar to questions@ag.idaho.gov. The session will follow a similar format used during the Office of the Attorney General’s January open government seminar.

