BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An agreement that would address the handling of spent nuclear fuel generated by the Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory has been struck by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Governor Brad Little.

The ATR is considered the world’s premier nuclear test reactor, providing nuclear fuel and materials testing capability for military, federal, university, and industry consumers. The research is particularly important to the nuclear Navy.

According to the Governor’s office, the new agreement resolves uncertainty about commitments made in the 1995 Idaho Settlement Agreement to eliminate wet storage of spent nuclear fuels. It should also assure the state that the facility will not store nuclear materials in wet storage any longer than necessary.

You can read the agreement here.

Under the 1995 agreement, wet storage is prohibited past 2023. The new agreement would allow ATR to continue operating its canal beyond 2023, as long as certain conditions are met. There are five new provisions putting timelines on spent fuel storage. They also place requirements on removing the fuel from Idaho. DOE will also be required to provide the state with an annual accounting of the fuel in the ATR canal and timelines for fuel to be put into dry storage and removed.

It also includes remedies should DOE fail to satisfy the new requirements.

Wasden called the agreement a “win-win”, while Little claims it will leave Idaho safer and cleaner.

“The agreement we just signed ensures the cutting-edge nuclear energy research at the ATR will continue, and will be done so safely,” said Little. “I am extremely pleased with the improved relationship between our state and the U.S. Department of Energy, and I want to thank Attorney General Wasden as well as Secretary Brouillette and the leadership at INL for their commitment to working collaboratively to build a safe, strong, clean and vibrant future for INL.”