Coronavirus Coverage

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced Wednesday an Idaho State Correctional Center inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in our inmate population, the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread,” Little said in a press release.

“The health and safety of the inmates in the state’s custody, as well as the state employees who work with them, is paramount. I am confident that the plan IDOC has in place will meet the health and safety needs of all at IDOC.”

On Wednesday, Idaho officials reported 243 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total confirmed and probable cases to 4,645.

That is the most the state has ever reported on one day.

You can read more about that here.

Breaking News / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories