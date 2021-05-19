BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A scheduled execution for an Idaho man with terminal cancer has been canceled so the state’s Commission of Pardons and Parole can consider whether to commute his sentence.

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. was scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 2 in connection with the 1985 murders of two people at a remote Idaho County cabin.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole granted Pizzuto’s request for a commutation hearing, and attorneys for the state and Pizzuto agreed that the execution should be stayed until the November hearing is concluded.

Pizzuto’s attorney Deborah Czuba says they are grateful and look forward to proving he deserves mercy.

