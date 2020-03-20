Coronavirus Coverage
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There are currently 32 cases in Idaho.
The first COVID-19 case in southeast Idaho was not confirmed until after the state updated the numbers at 5 p.m. Friday.
The case in Bingham County will officially be reflected in Saturday’s count. You can read more about that case here.
Also, the state website is reporting there is a case in Fremont County. That is incorrect. It should report there are two cases in Teton County. The second case in Teton is a woman under 50 who contracted it internationally. She is recovering at home, and she has self-isolated. Officials say she also had low exposure to others.
All corrections are reflected below.
COVID-19 in Idaho
*All data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. State-level data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
|3
|0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
|1
|0
|Central District Health
|Ada
|4
|0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
|19
1
|0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Madison
Teton
|1
2
|0
0
|South Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bingham
|1
|0
COVID-19 Testing in Idaho
|Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*
|692
|Number of people tested through commercial laboratories**
|219
*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.
Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group
|<18 years
|0
|19 to 49 years
|16
|≥50 years
|15
Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex
|Female
|20
|Male
|11
|Unknown
|0
Everyone should take precautions to avoid all respiratory diseases, including staying home if you’re sick, avoiding sick people, and covering your coughs and sneezes with the crook of your elbow or a tissue.
