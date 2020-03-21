Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Idaho is currently reporting 43 cases.

COVID-19 in Idaho

*Case count and laboratory testing data updated at 4:45 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Demographic data to be updated every Friday at 5:00 p.m. MT. State-level data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily, based on surveillance system records provided by the health districts. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai 3 0 Southwest District Health Canyon 1 0 Central District Health Ada 11 0 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls 21

1 0

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Madison

Teton 2

2 0

0 South Eastern Idaho Public Health Bingham 2 0

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 858 Number of people tested through commercial laboratories** 359

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years 0 19 to 49 years 16 ≥50 years 15

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female 20 Male 11 Unknown 0

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.