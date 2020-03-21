Coronavirus Coverage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As of Saturday at 5 p.m., Idaho is currently reporting 43 cases.
COVID-19 in Idaho
*Case count and laboratory testing data updated at 4:45 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Demographic data to be updated every Friday at 5:00 p.m. MT. State-level data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily, based on surveillance system records provided by the health districts. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
|3
|0
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
|1
|0
|Central District Health
|Ada
|11
|0
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
|21
1
|0
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Madison
Teton
|2
2
|0
0
|South Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bingham
|2
|0
COVID-19 Testing in Idaho
|Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories*
|858
|Number of people tested through commercial laboratories**
|359
*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.
**Some people may receive multiple tests.
Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group
|<18 years
|0
|19 to 49 years
|16
|≥50 years
|15
Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.
Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex
|Female
|20
|Male
|11
|Unknown
|0
Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.
