IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Idaho is currently reporting 47 cases.

This map shows where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Idaho as of Sunday, March 22.

Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers at coronavirus.idaho.gov.

The state case counts are based on records submitted to the state by the local public health districts through Idaho’s statewide disease tracking system. The state does not count cases of disease the local public health districts have not yet determined to be confirmed though investigations and submitted to the state. This is standard practice for all communicable diseases and done, in part, to ensure we count cases only among Idaho residents. The state of residence may not be immediately clear, for example, if someone who is a resident of another state becomes sick in Idaho and gets tested in Idaho.

This is a nationwide practice for assigning cases that has been agreed upon by all 50 states and U.S. territories since 2003 to ensure accurate state and national case counts. When a disease is diagnosed in an out of state resident, state-level epidemiologists contact the person’s state of residence to ensure they know about the case and collaborate on the investigation since it is possible that people in both states may have been exposed.

The local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 among people who were tested in their communities before they have been submitted to the state as a confirmed case out of an abundance of caution and to communicate that people in Idaho might have been exposed.

You can view the data released by the state below.

COVID-19 in Idaho

*Case count and laboratory testing data updated at 5:55 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Demographic data to be updated every Friday at 5:00 p.m. MT. State-level case count data will be updated at 5 p.m. MT daily, based on surveillance system records provided by the health districts. Public health district data will be updated on their agency website at their discretion.

Public Health District County Cases Deaths Panhandle Health District Kootenai 3 0 Southwest District Health Canyon 3 0 Central District Health Ada 13 0 Valley 1 0 South Central Public Health District Blaine 21 0 Twin Falls 1 0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bingham 1 0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Madison 2 0 Teton 2 0 TOTAL 47 0

COVID-19 Testing in Idaho

Number of people tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories* 997 Number of people tested through commercial laboratories** 359

*Includes 4 Oregon residents and 1 Montana resident tested in Idaho.

**Commercial laboratory data updated at 5:55 p.m. MT, 3/21/2020. Some people may receive multiple tests.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Age Group

<18 years 0 19 to 49 years 16 ≥50 years 15

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.

Idahoans with COVID-19 by Sex

Female 20 Male 11 Unknown 0

Data updated at 5:00 p.m. MT, 3/20/2020. Next update at 5:00 p.m. MT 3/27/2020.