Idaho tops the list of all 50 states for the best recovery in unemployment.

According to a new WalletHub study released August 21, Idaho’s unemployment rates bounced back the most during July of 2020.

Out of 50 states and The District of Columbia, Idaho ranks first in recovery with an overall unemployment rate of 4.7%. Coming in last are the hard-hit states of New York and Massachusetts, both with unemployment rates around 16%.

The four metrics WalletHub used in the study to determine Idaho’s overall economic health in relation to COVId-19 unemployment can be found here.