BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State education officials say the percentage of Idaho students in kindergarten to third grade reading at their grade levels this year fell fell nearly 5% compared to 2019.

The State Department of Education tells the Idaho Statesman testing results show a drop from 69.7% to 65.1%.

Students faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic that prevented testing in 2020.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

About 50% of K-3 students were reading at their grade levels at the start of the school year, but teachers identified problems areas and improved that by 15%.

Officials say school districts will focus this summer and next school year on unfinished learning caused by the pandemic.

The post Idaho K-3 reading tests show decline from pre-pandemic appeared first on Local News 8.