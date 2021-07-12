BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Re-opening remote locations in 40 cities throughout Idaho is allowing the Department of Labor to return to its pre-pandemic service delivery levels for job seekers and employers.

Walk-in hours and appointment times are available for the same employment services staff traditionally provide including resume writing, applying for jobs, filing for unemployment insurance benefits, mock interviews, job training assistance, access to community resources and more.

Idaho businesses are also encouraged to use Labor’s remote service locations for support with recruiting employees, listing job openings, collecting applications and accessing additional workforce resources.

The department’s remote service locations and mobile offices share space with state and local government offices, business and community organizations throughout Idaho. Mobile office locations and service hours can be accessed HERE.

One-Stop Labor offices reopened for in-person services in July 2020. The 11 One Stop local offices are located in Sandpoint, Post Falls, Lewiston, Orofino, Caldwell, Boise, Twin Falls, Burley, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Salmon. They are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except holidays.

