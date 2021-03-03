IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Law Foundation’s Law Related Education Program received a 2020 Law Day Outstanding Activity Award from the American Bar Association for its Annual Law Day Podcast Contest.

The award highlights the best Law Day programs from around the country that promote public understanding of law and integrate the Law Day theme into activities that serve the community.

The Annual Law Day Podcast Contest offers students an opportunity to win cash prizes while exploring the importance of the rule of law in the United States. Working individually or in groups, students submit a 5 to 10-minute podcast that ties to the annual American Bar Association’s Law Day theme.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“You were selected from a competitive national pool of applicants by a committee of leaders assembled from the legal community. The Law Day Podcast Contest demonstrated broad outreach to your community, with a substantive understanding of the Law Day theme.,” Will Gunn, ABA Law Day Chair said of the award-winning Law Day Podcast Contest. “You engaged your audience in meaningful conversations to help foster understanding about voting rights and the role of access to the ballot in our American democracy. And, in 2020, you managed to do all of this in the face of a national pandemic that forced everyone to rethink their programs under extraordinarily uncertain conditions. The ABA truly commends your work.”

The post Idaho Law Foundation Program receives national award appeared first on Local News 8.