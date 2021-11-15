BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of an intern who reported she was raped by another legislator has been stripped of a committee assignment.

Members of the Idaho House of Representatives voted on Monday to remove Rep. Priscilla Giddings from the Commerce and Human Resources Committee for conduct unbecoming a legislator.

An ethics committee found that the Republican from White Bird used social media posts and a newsletter to disseminate the name of a legislative intern who reported that she was raped by one of Giddings’ colleagues.

The committee also found that Giddings lied.

Giddings said Monday she would make the same choices again.

The post Idaho lawmaker censured for publicizing rape accuser’s name appeared first on Local News 8.