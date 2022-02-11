BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Our students may soon be learning new civics standards for all grade levels.

Idaho lawmakers are considering a proposed resolution passed by a committee this week.

Social studies standards are up for review this year as part of the state’s regular review and adoption cycle.

Supporters say the new standards would be easier for educators and parents to access and understand.

They also believe it will help address concerns about indoctrination.

