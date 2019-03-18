Idaho lawmakers crack down on school bus violations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho lawmakers are cracking down on drivers who overtake school buses in a new bill.

Under Senate Bill 1131, drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus could face fines up to $200 for a first violation, $400 for a second violation and $600 for a third violation. For Deputy Daniel Sperry at the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department, the bill is a good first step to preventing a tragedy he had to go through personally in 2011.

On December 27, 2011, Daniel Sperry and his wife buried their 11-year-old daughter Makalya who had been hit and killed in front of their home while crossing the road from her school bus in Fremont County, Wyoming.

“We heard the accident,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Sperry told KID NewsRadio. “We heard our daughter die and we went out there, I had to do CPR on her.”

Makalya is just one of over 1,400 children who have died in school bus related accidents over the past 47 years. Sperry said Makayla could have and would have been alive today, but instead died in a completely avoidable incident.

“Going through the homicide trial and all the other issues that we had to deal with, we learned how avoidable this incident was,” Sperry said. People learn you’re not supposed to pass school buses, but it still happens about 15 million times a school year throughout the U.S.”

According to the 2016 – 2017 National School Bus Loading and Unloading Survey, eight children died in 2017 in school bus accidents. Of those eight, only one was older than 10-years-old. Behind the numbers are families and communities impacted by the loss of a child. In 2018, a Mississippi community mourned the loss of a 9-year-old boy who’s story, Sperry said, is just like what happened to his daughter Makalya.

“The little boy was excited to get on the bus and bolted away from his grandpa as a 22-year-old was in a hurry, needed to go to the bathroom, passed the school bus and killed this nine-year-old,” Sperry said. “His name was Dalen Thomas and killed him right in front of, in his front yard in front of his Grandpa, in front of other kids on the school bus.”

Which is why bills like the one in the Idaho legislature are so important, Sperry said. But, he also hopes people will simply begin to practice safer driving behaviors.

“Being in a hurry and not stopping for that school bus has a huge effect on a community…School buses carry the most precious cargo on our highways,” Sperry said. “Doesn’t matter what state you’re in. They carry the most precious cargo, our kids, and let’s slow down.”

For those who don’t, the fine could be a little higher next time and some of those fines, Sperry said, will go to help districts get their own camera equipment to catch future school bus violations.

“This law provides funding for school districts to buy cameras for their buses, and here’s what’s important about the cameras on the buses,” Sperry said. “The bus driver, their focus is the safety of the kids and the cameras allow the bus driver to focus on that safety and should a vehicle pass the school bus, the camera will capture the vehicle information, the license plates and sometimes, if conditions are right, even a great photograph of the driver.”

The bill unanimously passed the Senate on Tuesday, March 12. It now goes to the House for consideration.

Follow the progress of this bill