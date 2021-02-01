BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state lawmakers in a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little say they should have been called back into session last year to distribute $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money that Little doled out.

But now that the part-time, Republican-dominated Legislature has gathered in Boise, lawmakers have the power to allocate money and have not approved spending any of $900 million in new federal rescue money received by the state.

The inaction comes despite calls from groups saying the money is needed immediately.

The money can go for programs including meals on wheels, rent assistance and child care.

