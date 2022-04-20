BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court is allowing state lawmakers to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law they passed earlier this year that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The court on Monday approved a request by Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke, Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder and the Legislature to take part in the case.

The law is modeled after a Texas law that is enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

The law had been scheduled to take effect Friday but has been temporarily blocked by the court following a lawsuit by a regional Planned Parenthood organization.

