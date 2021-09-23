BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney says Idaho should adopt a health policy making vaccine status a private medical record that employees could refuse to make available to employers as a way to thwart President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Attorney Christ Troupis told the Committee on Federalism on Wednesday such a policy would insulate employers from potential federal penalties involving COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The committee is looking for potential legislation that could draw enough support among lawmakers to reconvene the Legislature before it meets for its regular session in January.

The committee that deals with state sovereignty issues took no action, but plans to meet again Tuesday.

