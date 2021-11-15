BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in a first-ever move in state history called themselves back into session to reconvene the Legislature after more than five months off to put forward about three dozen bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements.

The House never formally adjourned and came back Monday at the request of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke.

The Senate, though it did adjourn in May, also showed up.

Normally, only the governor can summon lawmakers to the Statehouse.

The bills that appear to have the most support involve fighting President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirements.

One would create a fund containing $2 million and allow the Legislature to fight Biden in court.

