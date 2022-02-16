BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – An abortion bill modeled after Texas’ controversial abortion law that bans all abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected cleared a Senate committee Wednesday morning with a do pass recommendation.

Despite a recent legal opinion by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office about serious constitutional and legal problems with the bill because it allows relatives to sue abortion providers for cash damages, the bill moved forward.

The bill would still need to pass the full Senate, a House committee, the full House and be signed by the governor to become law.

