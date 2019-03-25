Idaho lawmakers react to Mueller investigation findings

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Attorney General William Barr has declared Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

According to Barr’s letter, “The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”

President Trump responded on Twitter, repeating his original campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again!”

“No Collusion,” President Trump wrote on Twitter. “No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

Several lawmakers, including Senator Jim Risch also reacted to the announcement encouraging the nation to move forward with the conclusion of the Mueller investigation.

“For me, there was no news in Mueller’s report,” Senator Jim Risch wrote on Twitter. “We have received thousands of documents including dozens of witness statements throughout the intel committee’s investigation & I reached the same conclusion as Mueller: @realDonaldTrump did not collude with the Russians.”

Congressman Russ Fulcher told KID NewsRadio he’s been somewhat disappointed in how many are responding to the announcement as some Democrats have expressed they don’t think President Trump is in safe waters yet.

“That’s been a little bit less than what I had hoped just in terms of how people are reacting to it,” Russ Fulcher told KID NewsRadio. “I’d like to see that thing get in the rear view mirror and instead it seems to be lingering on with some.”

Fulcher’s echoed a similar sentiment on Twitter.

“675 days and zero proof of collusion,” Fulcher tweeted. “It’s time for Congress to get back to work.”

But, Fulcher also told KID NewsRadio he doesn’t see Congress getting back to work on many hot button issues any time soon given the current culture in Washington D.C.

“What’s developed here in Washington D.C. over [the] course of time is kind of a parasite-host type of relationship,” Fulcher said. “There’s a whole network of systems of people, of relationships, that are kind of parasitic in nature and they depend on this establishment…when President Trump came in, like him or not, he started upsetting that balance. He started firing people that were towards the top end of this system and threatened it.”

Now, 19 attorneys, 40 FBI agents and thousands of subpoenas, requests and orders later, Fulcher said, those who are looking to take President Trump down have nothing to show.

“They pursued this as you imagined…and, you know, came up with a big yawn, basically with a blank piece of paper,” Fulcher said. “But, rather than let it go, they’re so desperate to reset that balance or get rid of the threat that they want to continue it now.”