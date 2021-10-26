BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers will gather in Boise next month to consider legislation banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the federal government and private employers.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder said Monday the chambers will likely return for several days on Nov. 15.

The House never officially adjourned, and it can reconvene if called by Bedke.

Winder said he would recommend senators return as well.

Both say lawmakers will look at legislation that would allow the state to initiate legal action over federal vaccine mandates on private employers.

The House also has to complete action involving an ethics complaint against Rep. Priscilla Giddings.

