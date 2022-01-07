BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on an economic forecasting committee working on recommendations the entire Legislature can use to set the state’s budget struggled Thursday with factoring in how billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money will influence the state’s financial picture going forward.

Lawmakers on the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee on Thursday expressed concern that Idaho’s record budget surplus of $1.6 billion could in part be due to coronavirus relief money that will dissipate in years to come.

A top Republican lawmaker last month said a $400 million tax cut was being prepared for when the legislative session starts on Monday.

The post Idaho lawmakers try to forecast state’s economic future appeared first on Local News 8.