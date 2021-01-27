BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health care leaders are pressing federal officials to explain why Idaho was allotted far fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine than most other states.

According to numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Idaho has been provided with vaccine at a rate of nearly 10,300 doses for every 100,000 residents.

The only state allotted less on a per-capita basis is South Carolina.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In contrast, West Virginia has been given more than 15,500 doses for every 100,000 residents.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says his office has reached out to President Joe Biden’s administration to express concern.

He says the administration officials didn’t have an immediate answer but promised to look into it.

The post Idaho leaders ask why the state’s vaccine allotment is low appeared first on Local News 8.