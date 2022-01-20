BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho leaders demanded Wednesday the Biden Administration uphold state sovereignty and permanently withdraw its vaccine mandate rule for private businesses.

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked implementation of the unconstitutional vaccine mandate last week, in a decision that clearly called its legality into question, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has yet to withdraw the rule.

In a letter to the Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, House Speaker Scott Bedke, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder requested permanent withdrawal of the rule and rulemaking in part “because it violates the 10th Amendment, it unnecessarily invades the province of the State of Idaho as it tailors it COVID-19 response to the specific needs of its citizens and businesses, and no congressional authorization for this rule has been advanced or identified.”

Read the full letter outlining Little, Wasden, Bedke, and Winder’s concerns below.

