BOISE, Idaho (AP)- Idaho’s population keeps growing at a faster clip than other states. The state has led the country in population growth for the fifth year in a row.

From 2020 to 2021, Idaho’s population grew 2.9%, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. Idaho welcomed 53,000 new residents, bringing its population up to about 1.9 million, the Spokesman-Review reported.

The main reason was people moving from other states. Neighboring states Utah and Montana ranked just behind Idaho, growing 1.7% each. Washington ranked 23rd, gaining about 0.3% in population.

Nationally, the U.S. population grew about 0.1%. It’s the slowest growth since the country was founded.

The post Idaho leads the country in population growth appeared first on Local News 8.