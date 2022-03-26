BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House and Senate have each adjourned until Thursday, giving them time to wait out potential vetoes by Republican Gov. Brad Little.

Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder says one bill that has yet to be signed by the governor is the Coronavirus Pause Act. It passed both chambers with large margins, but not a veto-proof margin in the House.

The legislation would prevent most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine.

There are several other bills that might also draw a veto.

Little has vetoed two bills so far this year.

