Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Bond elections that fail won’t be allowed before voters again for a minimum of 11 months under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday voted to hold a hearing on the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Heather Scott.

Taxing districts can currently bring failed bonds back for a vote within months and up to four times a year.

Scott put forward similar legislation two years ago, but it never got a hearing in the Senate.

Scott says taxing districts should respect voters who reject bonds by not rerunning the same bond election within a few months.