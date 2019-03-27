Idaho Legislature 2019: When will the session finish?

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Senator Brent Hill

BOISE, Idaho ー As the Idaho Legislature approaches the end of its third month in session, lawmakers are looking toward the finish line.

March 25th was scheduled as the Idaho Legislature’s target Sine Die date, when the state’s lawmaking body adjourns for the year. Senator Pro Tempore Brent Hill told KID NewsRadio while there remains a few things to do on lawmaker’s to-do list this session, Idaho’s legislature has already successfully tackled several issues this session.

“Some people might be surprised to know that the second largest increase in our budget was with Medicaid and that doesn’t include Medicaid expansion, just existing Medicaid,” Senator Pro Tempore Brent Hill told KID NewsRadio. “The appropriation went up almost $102 million. So, over 17 percent because Medicaid is just becoming more and more expensive even when the economy is doing well and the economy is doing well in Idaho.”

Senator Hill also listed several other issues the Idaho Legislature has tackled this session including increasing starting teacher pay, more resources for first responders suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, increasing the number of Idaho’s parole officers and doubling the state’s investment into Governor Little’s reading initiative.

“There’s been some good things happen even though we’re kind of stuck in a little rut with Medicaid expansion right now,” Senator Hill said.

Medicaid expansion has been the sticking point for the Idaho Legislature in 2019. After over 60 percent of voters approved an initiative to expand Medicaid across the state, the legislature has been grappling with how to implement the voters’ decision in a fiscally responsible way.

“The most controversial is a work requirement,” Senator Hill said. “That’s where the rub is coming right now is what kind of work requirement, if any, is appropriate under the circumstances with what the people have told us to do, as well as what the legislature may feel like it needs to do in order to be fiscally responsible. So, that’s what we’re spending a lot of time talking about right now.”