BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature wrapped up the extended 2021 session after a Senate committee killed three bills having to do with COVID-19 vaccine legislation.

The House and Senate each adjourned Wednesday afternoon to conclude the longest session in the state’s history. The chambers returned Monday after a five-month break in an attempt to pass laws to thwart President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirements.

But lawmakers failed to pass any bills, largely because Idaho has joined three federal lawsuits against the mandates that are tied up in the courts.

Lawmakers say versions of the bills could return when the Legislature meets in January for the 2022 session.

