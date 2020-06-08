Coronavirus Coverage

Boise, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little and legislators stopped in Idaho Falls during a tour of the state Monday to announce the state is leveraging federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries and giving cities and counties the opportunity to pass on the savings to property taxpayers.

You can view the press conference below.

WATCH NOW: GOVERNOR LITTLE PRESS CONFERENCE REGARDING PUBLIC SAFETY

The move is expected to provide up to $200 million in property tax relief.

“Our focus is to support our communities and our police, fire, and EMS personnel and ensure there are no reductions in public safety during these unprecedented challenges. I appreciate the cities and counties working with us to ensure the resulting budget savings are given back to the people of Idaho in the form of property tax relief rather than backfilling local government budgets,” Governor Little said.

Idaho received $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to address the economic impacts of COVID-19. U.S. Treasury guidelines allow for the funds to cover the payroll of public health and public safety personnel. The Governor and legislators agreed to direct up to $200 million for this purpose to local governments that agree to pass along the resulting budget savings to Idahoans in the form of property tax relief.

The Governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize parameters for local government to participate in the program at its June 10 meeting. Program details will be available at Rebound.Idaho.Gov.