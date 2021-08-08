ALTA, Wyo. (AP) — A ski resort in far western Wyoming is proposing to add a ski run and expand its boundaries.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the plans by Grand Targhee Resort are raising concerns in nearby Idaho.

Mike Whitfield is a conservationist and Teton County, Idaho, commissioner. Whitefield says the area where Grand Targhee seeks to expand is crucial for wildlife including elk, mule deer, bears, and moose.

Whitefield says it could also disrupt life for people in nearby Teton Valley. Others are waiting for an environmental report before taking a stance.

Resort officials declined to be interviewed by the News & Guide.

