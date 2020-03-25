BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Effective Wednesday at the close of business, the Idaho Lottery will close its Boise Office to the public with all essential employees working from home, in compliance with Governor Brad Little’s Statewide stay-home order.

This comes in response to the growing public health emergency posed by COVID-19 in the communities of Idaho.

“We are living in unprecedented times in our country. If you have a winning Idaho Lottery ticket worth more than $600, please, remain in the safety of your home and refrain from coming to Boise to make your claim,” advised Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “To ensure everyone with a winning ticket, large or small, receives their payment, the Lottery will consider extending claiming periods for winning tickets for impacted claimants.”

Idaho Lottery players are encouraged to keep any winning tickets of $600 or more either in a safe and secure place until they can claim them in-person at Lottery Offices once they are re-opened to the public, or, players also have the option to mail prize winning tickets to the Lottery office for payment. These winners will be paid weekly, however, lost tickets are not the responsibility of the Idaho Lottery. Third-party insurance on the value of the winning ticket may not be sufficient to cover the entire value of the prize.

The Lottery will also offer a dedicated mail drop box for local winners between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily at their Boise office (1199 Shoreline Lane, Boise). Players should leave an enclosed envelope that includes their signed, winning ticket and a completed claim form and addendum which is available on the Lottery’s website (https://www.idaholottery.com/games/claim-your-prize).

Most Idaho Lottery retail locations, grocery and convenient stores, have been deemed as essential services by the Governor. If those stores are open, all prizes less than $600 may be claimed during their normal hours of operation, per store policy.

All Draw Games will continue to be held. Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America and Lucky for Life are drawn out-of-state and drawings will continue to be held. All of Idaho’s draws, Idaho Cash, 5 Star Draw, Idaho Pick 3, and Weekly Grand will also continue without interruption. Players who wish to participate without multiple trips to a retail location are encouraged to purchase multi-draw tickets, good for up to five weeks, on their next visit.

“There are players currently holding tickets for future draws and holding winning tickets right now. We have an obligation to hold these draws and pay any winning claims, and we will continue doing so,” added Anderson.

The Idaho Lottery will continue offering products for sale at all retail locations who remain open. Scratch games will continue to be shipped to retail locations, however, there may be delays and stores may experience ticket outages depending upon directives from the Governor’s Office.

“Please be patient with our retail partners during these difficult times,” said Anderson. “When the gubernatorial order is lifted, the Idaho Lottery will re-open operations and work as efficiently as we can to return to business as usual.”

The Idaho Lottery will continue to monitor and follow state, federal, and CDC protocols as directed on how to proceed.

