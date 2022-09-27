REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Lottery made a special, “Back-to-School” Classroom Wishlist visit to Hibbard Elementary School in Rexburg Tuesday afternoon, delivering 556 new books, reading furniture and book storage to Remi Burton’s third grade classroom.

It’s all part of the Idaho Lottery’s “Do Good” initiatives that support public education in the Gem State.

“Each year I challenge my 3rd grade students to complete a 20-book reading challenge,” Remi Burton said. “I want to create a space where all my students can feel safe, find books they love, and be comfortable while reading them.”

In addition to the 556 books, Burton’s classroom received baskets and cubbies for easy storage and specialized, mod-blocks flexible seating to create a more welcoming reading environment.

“I want to foster a lifelong love of reading in these eight and nine-year-old students,” Burton said. “This is such a beautiful blessing to help me achieve that. Thank you.”

Classroom Wishlist is one of three of the Idaho Lottery’s community-based, “Do Good” initiatives. Each month, public school teachers submit proposals to the Idaho Lottery for items they need to improve education in their classroom. With the help of their VIP Club players, the Lottery awards up to $10,000 in projects each month to classrooms in need across Idaho.

The post Idaho Lottery delivers 556 books, reading furniture to Rexburg third grade classroom appeared first on Local News 8.