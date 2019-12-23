Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Lottery’s $1,000,000 Raffle game is officially over.

All 250,000 tickets have been sold and no additional tickets will be issued. Over 35,000 tickets were sold in the final seven days of sales.

It is the twelfth time the game has sold out and fourth time it has sold out prior to Christmas.

The winning numbers will be announced on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:59 p.m. MT.

“We thank our players and retail partners for their participation in the Idaho Lottery’s 13th annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, someone has a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players should sign the ticket back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced in early January.”

In addition to the top prize, there are 14,422 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. Here is a list of current $1,000 winning tickets that have not yet been claimed.