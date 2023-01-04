BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the Idaho Lottery’s most anticipated game of the year. This 16th edition of the game was only on sale for 23 days, delivering a record sell-out of all 250,000 tickets 12 days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 12, 2022.

On Wednesday night, one lucky Idaho Lottery player will find they are holding a ticket worth $1,000,000. The Idaho Lottery will announce the winning numbers for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tonight at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

“As a game sold only in Idaho, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle, continues to be one of our most popular and fastest selling games each year,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “We thank everyone who participated in making this game a success for the good causes we support that benefit all Idahoans, Idaho’s public schools and buildings. All players holding Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle tickets should sign them and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.”

In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery will also announce the two winning numbers for the $10,000 prizes. This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle game offered over 15,000 prizes, more than any previous Raffle game, including 100 prizes of $100, 250 prizes of $75, 900 prizes of $50, and 13,750 prizes of $15.

For all 15,000 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners tonight at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), using the Idaho Lottery’s free, mobile Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.

When visiting the Idaho Lottery’s website, players will see the Raffle Results banner on the home page. The winning number for the $1,000,000 prize will be posted there. Players can enter their Raffle numbers in the check numbers box, then click on “Check” to see if they have a winner. Also, all 15,000 winning numbers will be available for download in a pdf format from a link available on the web page.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle included fifteen early bird prizes of $1,000. Each day for the first fifteen days of sales, October 21, 2022 through November 4, 2022, the Idaho Lottery selected random winning tickets from each day’s sales. Players were automatically eligible for these prizes once they purchased their ticket. In addition to winning $1,000, these tickets are also eligible to win additional prizes from tonight’s draw. Seven of these prizes have been claimed. The remaining eight winning tickets worth $1,000 are:

In addition, every 25000th ticket sold was also worth $1,000. Of the ten, seven have been claimed. The outstanding three, winning $1,000 tickets are: 175000 (sold in Canyon County), 225000 (sold in Ada County), and 250000 (sold in Jefferson County).

Players holding any of these eleven tickets should contact the Idaho Lottery at 208-334-2600 as soon as possible for information on claiming their prize.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on January 4, 2023, to claim their prizes. Idaho Lottery offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays. Players may also mail their winning tickets to Lottery Offices for payment. All other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $900,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho public schools and buildings this year.

