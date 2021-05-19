IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor is looking to move into the state’s top seat.

Janice McGeachin of Bonneville County is planning to run for governor.

One of her first campaign efforts will be Wednesday in Idaho Falls at the Downtown Event Center. That is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

She invites everyone to attend and to bring american flags for what she says will be a patriotic celebration.

McGeachin will be in Boise and Coeur d’Alene later in the day for similar events.

